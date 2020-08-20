Advertisement

Permian Basin Co-Op provides football team for homeschoolers

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Evan Johnson lives in Andrews, and has been homeschooled his whole life. He worried that meant he’d never be a Texas high school football player.

“Football is my life,” Johnson said. “So it’s a great opportunity for me, and it’s a great opportunity for everyone else.”

The team is the Permian Basin Co-Op Renegades.

The high school age players come from the surrounding area, and are all homeschooled, or attend charter schools.

“It’s going to give a lot of kids who are in junior high right now, or even in elementary some hope that they’re going to have a chance to play high school athletics,” Renegades Head Coach Ethan Hendricks said.

In addition to the sports experience, the team also provides a camaraderie that isn’t always there for kids who aren’t in the typical school setting.

“I like making friends,” Johnson said. “I’m homeschooled so it’s harder to make friends. It’s nice to know that there are other people that are homeschooled and share the same passions.”

“The bond is strong,” teammate Noah Soules said. “We don’t have 50 kids on a team. Right now we’re pushing 11. That just makes us a lot closer, more tight knit.”

The players and their parents raise money for equipment and uniforms, and the coaches are volunteers.

“I really enjoy it, I’ve got a passion for it,” Hendricks said. “I always said I would do it for free if I could, well I’m getting my chance now.”

Despite not being a UIL team themselves, this season the Renegades will compete against UIL 1A programs like Fort Davis, Grandfalls-Royalty, and Marfa.

“These kids have worked really hard together,” Hendricks said. “They’ve got a lot to bring. I think we’re going to turn some heads this season. I’m real excited.”

And who knows, if learning from home continues to be a regular thing, the Renegades could become the next West Texas football power.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Greenwood sweeps Crane as high school games gradually return to West Texas

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Greenwood Rangerettes beat the Crane Lady Birds 3-0 in high school volleyball Tuesday evening.

Sports

Greenwood sweeps Crane as high school games gradually return to West Texas

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
The Greenwood Rangerettes beat the Crane Lady Birds 3-0 in high school volleyball Tuesday evening.

Sports

Pair of West Texas teams looking for redemption after winless seasons

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:45 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other

Sports

Pair of West Texas teams looking for redemption after winless seasons

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:42 AM CDT
The Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other

Latest News

Sports

Offensive line the key for Pecos football

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
One of the most underappreciated roles in sports is that of an offensive lineman, but they feel the love in Pecos

Sports

Beating the heat and slinging it around with the Monahans Loboes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Monahans Loboes are getting comfortable with their new offense and practicing at the hottest time of the day.

Sports

Odessa Compass Academy prepares for first season of varsity football

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Compass Academy Charter School in Odessa will play 11-man, varsity football for the first time ever this fall.

State

What losing football to COVID-19 would mean for Texas college towns: “It’s like losing Christmas”

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Raga Justin and Reese Oxner
Local officials and business leaders in some of Texas' college towns are bracing themselves for the possible cancellation of football — a move that could further injure local economies that are still limping from pandemic-related closures and are reliant on game day tourism.

Sports

Coahoma expecting success despite graduation of star quarterback

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Even without do-it-all quarterback Zack Schneider, the Bulldogs return plenty of offensive talent

Sports

Young Steers look to turn Big Spring program around

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
With a year of experience already under their belt, a group of rising juniors are ready to prove what the Steers can do.