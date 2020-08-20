Permian Basin Co-Op provides football team for homeschoolers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Evan Johnson lives in Andrews, and has been homeschooled his whole life. He worried that meant he’d never be a Texas high school football player.

“Football is my life,” Johnson said. “So it’s a great opportunity for me, and it’s a great opportunity for everyone else.”

The team is the Permian Basin Co-Op Renegades.

The high school age players come from the surrounding area, and are all homeschooled, or attend charter schools.

“It’s going to give a lot of kids who are in junior high right now, or even in elementary some hope that they’re going to have a chance to play high school athletics,” Renegades Head Coach Ethan Hendricks said.

In addition to the sports experience, the team also provides a camaraderie that isn’t always there for kids who aren’t in the typical school setting.

“I like making friends,” Johnson said. “I’m homeschooled so it’s harder to make friends. It’s nice to know that there are other people that are homeschooled and share the same passions.”

“The bond is strong,” teammate Noah Soules said. “We don’t have 50 kids on a team. Right now we’re pushing 11. That just makes us a lot closer, more tight knit.”

The players and their parents raise money for equipment and uniforms, and the coaches are volunteers.

“I really enjoy it, I’ve got a passion for it,” Hendricks said. “I always said I would do it for free if I could, well I’m getting my chance now.”

Despite not being a UIL team themselves, this season the Renegades will compete against UIL 1A programs like Fort Davis, Grandfalls-Royalty, and Marfa.

“These kids have worked really hard together,” Hendricks said. “They’ve got a lot to bring. I think we’re going to turn some heads this season. I’m real excited.”

And who knows, if learning from home continues to be a regular thing, the Renegades could become the next West Texas football power.

