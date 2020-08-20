Odessa teacher selected for Fulbright Award

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa teacher has been selected for a national award.

Ector County ISD announced Thursday morning that Reynaldo Duran, a math teacher at the Alternative Education Center had been selected for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms.

Duran, a 14-year veteran teacher, is originally from the Philippines and is now starting his fifth year with ECISD.

“At first, I was hesitant to apply because I thought I might not be the right fit to represent the country for this Fulbright Fellowship,” said Duran.

More information on the Fulbright Award can be found below:

