Odessa man dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Midland County on Wednesday morning.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Andrew Ramirez,z 57, of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash along FM 1787 at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Ramirez, died at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 18-wheeler was traveling west on FM 1787 while the Silverado was traveling east.

According to DPS, the 18-wheeler entered the eastbound lane and crashed into the Silverado.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

