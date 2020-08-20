Advertisement

Odessa comedian fighting for his life after COVID-19 diagnosis

Andrew Capen is in an ICU in San Antonio trying to recover from the coronavirus.
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A 32-year-old Odessan who works to bring smiles to those around him as a comedian is facing the fight of his life.

Capen’s family tells CBS7 he was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he traveled for work to Corpus Christi and has been affected badly by the virus. He’s now connected to a ECMO machine to handle his breathing functions for him.

His mother said if he survives, her son will face months of difficult recovery.

If you would like to help Capen’s family with their medical expenses, you can do so by donating to this fundraiser.

We will have more on Capen’s story tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on CBS7.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

