Midland Police Department to unveil Nathan Hayden Heidelberg Memorial sign

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department will be unveiling a memorial sign for Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg on Thursday morning.

The sign will be located at MPD’s training facility at 4214 FM 307.

Officer Heidelberg was killed in the line of duty on March 5, 2019.

Heidelberg, who was 28 at the time, had served with the Midland Police Department for five years.

