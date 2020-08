MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Firefighters are on the scene of a large grass fire in Midland County on Thursday.

The fire was reported in the 14400 block of Highway 158.

According to our crews on the scene about 20 acres are involved.

There is no word on how much of the fire is contained.

HAPPENING NOW: about 20 acres on fire, 17 miles south of Midland, Texas. Daniel Alvarado reports Posted by CBS7 News on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.