Authorities responding to ’hard landing’ at Schlemeyer Field
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are responding to a ‘hard landing’ at Schlemeyer Field on Thursday morning, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.
No one was hurt in the landing.
It appears that the landing sparked a fire at the airport. Smoke could be seen from the fire around 10 a.m.
CBS7 has a crew heading to the scene now and will update this story when more information becomes available.
