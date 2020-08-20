Advertisement

Authorities responding to ’hard landing’ at Schlemeyer Field

Smoke can be seen rising from Schlemeyer Field.
Smoke can be seen rising from Schlemeyer Field.(Brad Brooks)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are responding to a ‘hard landing’ at Schlemeyer Field on Thursday morning, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt in the landing.

It appears that the landing sparked a fire at the airport. Smoke could be seen from the fire around 10 a.m.

CBS7 has a crew heading to the scene now and will update this story when more information becomes available.

