Authorities responding to ’hard landing’ at Schlemeyer Field

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are responding to a ‘hard landing’ at Schlemeyer Field on Thursday morning, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt in the landing.

It appears that the landing sparked a fire at the airport. Smoke could be seen from the fire around 10 a.m.

CBS7 has a crew heading to the scene now and will update this story when more information becomes available.

