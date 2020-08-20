Advertisement

Authorities investigating stabbing in Midland

Midland police are investigating a stabbing near the intersection of Atlanta Street and Florida Avenue.
Midland police are investigating a stabbing near the intersection of Atlanta Street and Florida Avenue.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Midland on Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing reportedly happened near the intersection of Atlanta Street and Florida Avenue.

Police at the scene tell CBS7 that two men have been arrested.

There is no word yet on injuries being reported.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

