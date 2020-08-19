Odessa Police Department holds ceremony to remember fallen officer
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department held a ceremony on Wednesday morning to remember a fallen officer.
Wednesday, August 19, marked the 38th anniversary of the passing of Corporal G.T. Toal.
Cpl. Toal was performing a funeral escort when he was killed in a motorcycle accident.
OPD’s Honor Guard placed a wreath at the memorial statue on the department’s front lawn.
The wreath will remain at the memorial until sunset. Anyone wishing to show their respect is encouraged to visit the memorial.
