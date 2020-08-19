Advertisement

Midland I.S.D. Board of Trustees voted not to extend Superintendent Orlando Riddick’s contract

Superintendent Orlando Riddick featured with the Midland ISD administration building
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday night not to extend Superintendent Orlando Riddick’s contract.

Midland ISD Spokesperson, Elana Ladd, said Riddick’s contract is set to expire in 2022.

The board has set a special meeting for this Friday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the matter.

Riddick signed on with the district last year, and is starting the second year of his three-year contract.

