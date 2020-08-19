Advertisement

Judge dismisses Midland District Attorney’s lawsuit against County Judge over budget

Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf has filed a lawsuit against Midland County Judge Terry Johnson claiming that the county's budget hasn't been filed on time.
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A lawsuit filed by Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf against County Judge Terry Johnson over the county’s budget was dismissed by a judge on Wednesday.

Nodolf filed the lawsuit on August 5 claiming that Johnson had failed to prepare and file the county’s budget by July 31.

Judge Stacy Trotter, who presided over the case, ruled that Johnson must only prepare the budget by July 31 and that he does not have to file the budget on the same date.

Johnson ended up filing the budget on August 6 as he and previous Midland County judges have done before.

Judge Trotter also denied a request that future budgets be filed by the 31.

A concern Nodolf stated that she had over the budget being filed on the 6 was that the public would have less time to review it before its approval on September 14.

Judge Trotter has ordered that the date of the adoption be moved back to September 21 to make up for that lost time.

