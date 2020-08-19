Advertisement

Far-right provocateur wins GOP primary in Florida

Political activist Laura Loomer, right, films herself on her smartphone as she is escorted off the stage after interrupting Women's March NYC director Agunda Okeyo at a rally in Lower Manhattan, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New York.
Political activist Laura Loomer, right, films herself on her smartphone as she is escorted off the stage after interrupting Women's March NYC director Agunda Okeyo at a rally in Lower Manhattan, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A far-right social media provocateur whose hate speech got her banned from social media won her Republican primary on Tuesday and will challenge Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel for Congress in November.

Laura Loomer also won praise from President Donald Trump, who tweeted that she has a “great chance.”

Frankel has been a political fixture for decades in the Palm Beach County district, which is firmly Democratic.

Loomer has been a guest on Fox News and alt-right programs after gaining followers by ambushing journalists and politicians in stunts posted online.

Her campaign advisor is Karen Giorno, a political strategist who worked for Gov. Rick Scott and Trump’s 2016 campaign in Florida.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

