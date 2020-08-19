Advertisement

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document during the Russia investigation.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.

Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to making a false statement, is the first current or former official to be charged in a special Justice Department review of the investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to scrutinize decisions made by officials during that probe.

