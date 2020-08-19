Driver charged after hitting man on scooter in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Police have arrested a suspect who they say hit a man on a scooter on Tuesday night.

Willie Gray, 22, has been charged with Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, a third-degree felony.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, their officers were called to the 3100 block of West Highway 80 at 7:38 p.m. for a report of an accident.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 61-year-old man had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim was riding a motorized scooter at the time of the accident. The victim was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and was later transferred to a hospital in Lubbock for his injuries.

Later that night, police were called to the Big Spring Law Enforcement Center where a man, identified as Gray, said he was the driver involved in the accident.

Gray was then charged and arrested.

