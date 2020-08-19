CBP officers find 104 pounds of cocaine hidden on a bus
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers made an unusual discovery on a bus Friday.
According to a release, officers were working at the Presidio port of entry late Friday night when a bus with dozens of passengers arrived from Mexico.
As the passengers were processed officers began an examination of the bus. A drug-sniffing dog alerted the officers to something in the back.
A search of the bus air tanks led to the discovery of 30 bundles of cocaine, which weighed a total of 104 pounds.
Both the bus and the drugs were seized by CBP.
