CBP officers find 104 pounds of cocaine hidden on a bus

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers made an unusual discovery on a bus Friday.

According to a release, officers were working at the Presidio port of entry late Friday night when a bus with dozens of passengers arrived from Mexico.

As the passengers were processed officers began an examination of the bus. A drug-sniffing dog alerted the officers to something in the back.

A search of the bus air tanks led to the discovery of 30 bundles of cocaine, which weighed a total of 104 pounds.

Both the bus and the drugs were seized by CBP.

