Advertisement

Texas Rangers name first-ever female captains, first Ranger with doctorate

Pictured left to right: Rangers Wende Wakeman, James Thomas and Melba Saenz
Pictured left to right: Rangers Wende Wakeman, James Thomas and Melba Saenz(Photos: DPS)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Rangers have announced three historic promotions.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, three Texas Rangers have been promoted to the rank of captain.

Two of these Rangers, Wende Wakeman and Melba Saena, are the first female Ranger captains in DPS history.

The third Ranger, James Thomas, is the first-known Ranger in modern history to hold a doctorate degree.

James Thomas and Wende Wakeman are stationed at the Texas Rangers headquarters in Austin. Melba Saena is stationed in Edinburg.

“These three talented, dedicated professionals have excelled in positions throughout their DPS careers and have exhibited tremendous commitment to the people of Texas and our law enforcement partners,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I have the utmost confidence they will continue to make the department proud in their new roles within the Rangers.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cinergy reopening Midland location on Thursday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
A local movie theater will be reopening its doors this week.

Local

Odessa nursing home dealing with 60 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Scott Pickey
COVID-19 has flared up at another local nursing home - this time at Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa.

Local

Fire and explosion reported following pipeline rupture south of Midland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Russell
The Midland Fire Department is responding to an explosion and fire in Midkiff near FM 1379 on Tuesday morning.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott and state leaders discuss a police funding proposal Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas Tribune Staff
Texas' top three elected leaders — Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen — will announce a proposal on police funding at noon Tuesday, days after the Austin City Council approved a budget that will cut police funding by one-third and reinvest money in social services.

Latest News

State

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blames the presence of Confederate monuments at the Texas Capitol on Democrats after being urged to remove them

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Samuels
In response to a letter by Democratic state senators urging the removal of Confederate monuments and symbols at the Texas Capitol, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blamed Democrats on Monday for past discrimination in the state and said the party is not committed to a “sincere” or “serious conversation” about the future of the monuments.

State

Texas becomes fourth state to surpass 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Platoff
Texas is mourning more than 10,000 known COVID-19 fatalities, 100 times more people than were killed in Hurricane Harvey, according to new figures released by state officials Monday.

Video

Senior Life Collects Love Notes

Updated: 9 hours ago
Senior Life of Midland is collecting love notes to hand out Friday, which is National Senior Citizen Day.

Local

Funeral Home offers services free of charge after deadly house fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|

Video

Brewster County gets new FM radio signal

Updated: 9 hours ago
For the first time in more than 30 years, Brewster County has a new radio signal. KVLF 1240 AM in Alpine now simulcasts on 98.7 FM.

Video

Midland JLO gives to Midland Education Foundation

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.