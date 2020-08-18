Texas Rangers name first-ever female captains, first Ranger with doctorate

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Rangers have announced three historic promotions.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, three Texas Rangers have been promoted to the rank of captain.

Two of these Rangers, Wende Wakeman and Melba Saena, are the first female Ranger captains in DPS history.

The third Ranger, James Thomas, is the first-known Ranger in modern history to hold a doctorate degree.

James Thomas and Wende Wakeman are stationed at the Texas Rangers headquarters in Austin. Melba Saena is stationed in Edinburg.

“These three talented, dedicated professionals have excelled in positions throughout their DPS careers and have exhibited tremendous commitment to the people of Texas and our law enforcement partners,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I have the utmost confidence they will continue to make the department proud in their new roles within the Rangers.”

