Pair of West Texas teams looking for redemption after winless seasons

The Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A pair of West Texas high school football teams went 0-11 in 2019. This year the Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other.

Thirteen players.

That is how many kids Iraan had at practice on Monday. For an 11-man football team, it’s barely enough personnel to go through drills.

“In a varsity football game there’s 22 guys on the field,” Iraan Head Coach Matt Luddeke said. “When we have 13 in practice, our scout team is barrels and coaches. Getting the look we’re going to see on Friday nights is probably the biggest challenge.”

The Braves battled low numbers in 2019 as well, finishing with less than 11 players on the field at times on their way to a winless season.

“In a season like that, you want to get something out of it,” Luddeke said. “I think we learned how to persevere. We learned how to deal with tough times. So that kind of prepares us for this year.”

A three-man senior class of Zane Davis, Gavin Aguirre, and Javier Hernandez will lead a team heavy on freshmen.

“That’s what I like about these kids,” Hernandez said. “They knew it wasn’t going to be easy. You’re freshmen playing varsity football. They had to mature quickly, and I’m proud of them.”

While the Braves have higher goals than just one win, a victory would certainly mean a lot.

“Oh man it’s just going to be an outrageous feeling,” Hernandez said. “Words aren’t going to be able to describe it. And I know I’m going to be proud of these guys. We’ve been working hard, and we’re really hoping this season goes the way we want it to.”

Iraan’s first game of the year will be against the Reagan County Owls, a team that also went 0-11 in their games last season.

“It was very tough,” Reagan County junior Dylan Dodd said. “Everybody was really frustrated because we were trying, and we just...we weren’t winning.”

Perhaps to cleanse themselves of last year, the Owls are breaking in several shiny facilities and new field turf.

“Three weeks old, everything,” Head Coach Blake Weston said. “Field house, we got keys last week. So everything is brand new.”

“It’s real great,” Dodd said. “I’m excited for Saturday because that’s when all of our weights come in for our weight room.”

Something that isn’t new in Big Lake is the players.

Reagan County returns 10 starters on offense, and 10 on defense, giving them as much experience as any team in Texas. Those players plan to use the lessons they learned last year to their advantage in 2020.

“Just overcoming adversity, I think that’s huge for them,” Weston said. “We went through a lot it last year. This year, just overcoming that adversity.”

“Practice hard and we play with a big chip on our shoulder,” Dodd said. “We’re not going to let that happen again.”

When the Braves and Owls meet on the field in Week 2, one team is guaranteed to get that elusive victory, but both groups are already winners.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

