Odessa nursing home dealing with 60 COVID-19 cases

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 has flared up at another local nursing home - this time at Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa.

According to the Ector County Health Department, the nursing home has a total of 60 COVID-19.

52 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for the virus.

58 of the 60 cases are active, and two residents have died from the virus so far.

