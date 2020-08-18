Fire and explosion reported following pipeline rupture south of Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department is responding to an explosion and fire in Midkiff near FM 1379 on Tuesday morning.

A city spokeswoman says a large pipeline ruptured near an electrical substation.

We’re told no one has been reported hurt as of now.

