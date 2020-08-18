Advertisement

Fire and explosion reported following pipeline rupture south of Midland

A fire was reported at a plant in Midkiff on Tuesday morning.
A fire was reported at a plant in Midkiff on Tuesday morning.(Photo: JanaEric Valencia)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department is responding to an explosion and fire in Midkiff near FM 1379 on Tuesday morning.

A city spokeswoman says a large pipeline ruptured near an electrical substation.

We’re told no one has been reported hurt as of now.

We have crews headed to the scene and will have more for you online at CBS7.com and on CBS7 News at Noon.

