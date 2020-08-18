Advertisement

Cornyn addresses next version of CARES Act in visit to Midland

Senator said he is optimistic legislation will be passed before November election.
Senator said he is optimistic legislation will be passed before November election.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas senator John Cornyn visited the West Texas food bank in Midland on Tuesday, taking a tour, asking questions about Bank’s operations during the pandemic, and helping volunteers box food.

He praised the good work the food bank is doing to help those in need, but also addressed Congress’ inability to pass legislation that would help unemployed West Texans, saying there’s still some details to discuss.

“In some instances, people ended up making more money not working than working,” Cornyn said. “Obviously, we want to help people, but we don’t want to disincentivize people from safely returning to work. So, we’re going to have to tweak that, and that’s part of the negotiations we’re having now.”  

Cornyn went on to say he is optimistic Congress will pass a new CARES Act before the November elections, but worries about a lack of bipartisanship.

“Right now, we’re so close to the election, unfortunately, Congress is starting to show some of its fraying around the edges of bipartisanship., but hopefully we’ll shake that off and mee the demand.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blames the presence of Confederate monuments at the Texas Capitol on Democrats after being urged to remove them

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alex Samuels
In response to a letter by Democratic state senators urging the removal of Confederate monuments and symbols at the Texas Capitol, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blamed Democrats on Monday for past discrimination in the state and said the party is not committed to a “sincere” or “serious conversation” about the future of the monuments.

State

Texas becomes fourth state to surpass 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Emma Platoff
Texas is mourning more than 10,000 known COVID-19 fatalities, 100 times more people than were killed in Hurricane Harvey, according to new figures released by state officials Monday.

Video

Senior Life Collects Love Notes

Updated: 7 hours ago
Senior Life of Midland is collecting love notes to hand out Friday, which is National Senior Citizen Day.

Local

Funeral Home offers services free of charge after deadly house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|

Latest News

Local

Funeral Home offers services free of charge after deadly house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|

Sports

Pair of West Texas teams looking for redemption after winless seasons

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Iraan Braves and Reagan County Owls are on the path to redemption, and an early season match-up against each other

Video

Brewster County gets new FM radio signal

Updated: 8 hours ago
For the first time in more than 30 years, Brewster County has a new radio signal. KVLF 1240 AM in Alpine now simulcasts on 98.7 FM.

Video

Midland JLO gives to Midland Education Foundation

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 newscast.

Local

A Midland woman reflects on her home country following blasts that killed and injured thousands

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jay Hendricks
A Midland woman reflects on her home country following blasts that killed and injured thousands

Video

A Midland woman reflects on her home country following blasts that killed and injured thousands

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Midland woman reflects on her home country following blasts that killed and injured thousands