Cornyn addresses next version of CARES Act in visit to Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas senator John Cornyn visited the West Texas food bank in Midland on Tuesday, taking a tour, asking questions about Bank’s operations during the pandemic, and helping volunteers box food.

He praised the good work the food bank is doing to help those in need, but also addressed Congress’ inability to pass legislation that would help unemployed West Texans, saying there’s still some details to discuss.

“In some instances, people ended up making more money not working than working,” Cornyn said. “Obviously, we want to help people, but we don’t want to disincentivize people from safely returning to work. So, we’re going to have to tweak that, and that’s part of the negotiations we’re having now.”

Cornyn went on to say he is optimistic Congress will pass a new CARES Act before the November elections, but worries about a lack of bipartisanship.

“Right now, we’re so close to the election, unfortunately, Congress is starting to show some of its fraying around the edges of bipartisanship., but hopefully we’ll shake that off and mee the demand.”

