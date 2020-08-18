Cluster of new Covid-19 cases reported at Ashton Lodge in Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Once positive results came back the residents were individually transferred to two other sister facilities, the Midland Medical Lodge and The Traymore in Dallas.

Both facilities have the capacity for COVID-19 isolation wings.

13 employees at Ashton Medical Lodge tested positive between the same dates, all employees are self-isolating at home.

The City of Midland will continue to monitor the situation at both Ashton Medical Lodge and Midland Medical Lodge in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

