Medical Center Hospital reports 47th COVID-19 related death

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The following comes from Medical Center Health System:

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 47th COVID-19 related death. The patient, a 76-year-old female, died Sunday afternoon, August 16.

The patient was from Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Sunday. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

