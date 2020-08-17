Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital reports 47th COVID-19 related death

The latest victim was a 76-year-old woman
(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The following comes from Medical Center Health System:

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 47th COVID-19 related death. The patient, a 76-year-old female, died Sunday afternoon, August 16.

The patient was from Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Sunday. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

