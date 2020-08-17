Contractor strikes water main in Odessa
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -
A water main break caused a huge geyser of water on Andrews Highway and 91st st. in Odessa Monday afternoon.
According to the City of Odessa, a contractor hit a 16-inch water main despite it being marked and easily visible.
City officials say they have a crew working to repair the break and that customers could experience low water pressure.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.