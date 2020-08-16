Advertisement

VFW gives school supplies to veteran families

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland’s VFW Post 4149 hosted their annual back to school drive this weekend to help the families in need during this difficult time.

Tables were lined with pencils, papers, binders and notebooks, so parents could come take what they need for their kids first day of school.

Sandie Dunlap, who has helped organize this event for years, said this all started with the help of Operation Homefront and the Dollar Tree in Midland.

“We just want to help in any way we can,” Dunlap said. “I know this is just a small token but every little bit helps.”

Especially if you’re someone who’s fallen on hard times and need that extra help.

Michael Welch, who was shopping with his two young sons, said his boys are starting kindergarten and second grade this year, but he lost his job four months ago.

So, for him this helps out a lot.

“Times are hard right now and, you know, unemployment and doing things to get by, at the start of the year we didn’t expect this,” he said. “Just grateful that we have people like this that are willing to give to families who are struggling.”

But it wasn’t just families there today looking to save.

If you think parents shopping for their own kids is tough, think about how much teachers spend to take care of an entire classroom.

“It can be anywhere from $250-$500 just to start,” Debby Belloc said. “Yeah, the little things they just all add up.”

Because of new safety precautions to keep the classroom safe during the pandemic, this year’s list is even longer.

Now teachers also have to pick up pricey cleaning supplies like wipes and hand sanitizers.

More expenses mean more appreciation for acts of kindness that can help make a difficult school year just that much easier.

“It’s neat and that we all need to participate and cooperate and also it would be nice for all of us to be able to give a little on our part as well to make this event more of a success for our children,” Belloc said.

