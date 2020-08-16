Police: 17 shot, some likely dead across 3 Cincinnati shootings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati said 17 people were shot at three separate locations.

Cincinnati’s assistant police chief says the total from the early Sunday shootings includes some likely fatalities.

In one shooting alone, 10 people were shot, with two possibly dead.

In another, three were shot. And in the third, four were shot, including two who police said might be dead.

Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents. No suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.