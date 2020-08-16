Advertisement

Odessa Police hold annual “Support Mor Badges” fundraiser at Chick-Fil-A

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Officers from the Odessa Police Department raised money for the “Support Mor Badges” event at the Chick-Fil-A on 42nd St.

The fundraiser is held each year to help local law enforcement raise money for new equipment.

Donators were able to purchase raffle tickets for cool prizes, such as VIP tickets to see George Strait and a $1,800 rifle.

All donations go toward police and sheriff’s offices in both Midland and Odessa, as well as the “Bustin’ Badges Clay Shoot” in September.

