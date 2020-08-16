Midland fire kills three, including two children

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department responded a structure fire at 4300 block of West Dengar Drive on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at approximately 3:40 p.m.

The fire was quickly put out after causing heavy damage to the kitchen, as well as smoke damage to the entire home.

Three people who lived at the residence, an adult and two children, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All were later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An investigation determined the fire originated from the kitchen stovetop of the residence, and the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

