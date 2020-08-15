Fatal wreck kills several people near Crane

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

Several people are dead after cars wrecked between Crane and McCamey.

Two cars hit each other off Highway 385 South about eight miles south of crane.

The scene left behind a huge burn mark on the side of the road as well as chunks of metal and tire as well as burnt pages of a car manual.

So far, DPS hasn’t been able to tell us how those cars ended up hitting each other.

The only thing investigators have reported is that several people have died, but they didn’t give an exact number or identify them yet.

