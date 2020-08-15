Five people, including three children, killed in car wreck near Crane

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Five people died, including three children, in a two-car wreck between Crane and McCamey.

The two vehicles, a 2019 GMC Yukon and a 2017 Toyota Tundra, hit each other off Highway 385 South about seven miles south of Crane.

According to the preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Yukon, driven by Bailey Nisbet, 23, of Baytown, TX, drifted into the northbound lane of 385, colliding with the Tundra, driven by Carl Rice, 67, of McCamey, TX. Both drivers were killed.

Three passengers in the Yukon, Kimber Nisbet, 5; Kamberee Nisbet, 3; and Kasen Nisbet, 11 months; were killed.

The scene left behind a huge burn mark on the side of the road as well as chunks of metal and tire as well as burnt pages of a car manual.

The crash is still under investigation by DPS.

