Advertisement

Five people, including three children, killed in car wreck near Crane

DPS have confirmed the wreck was fatal and are still investigating how the wreck happened.
DPS have confirmed the wreck was fatal and are still investigating how the wreck happened.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis and Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Five people died, including three children, in a two-car wreck between Crane and McCamey.

The two vehicles, a 2019 GMC Yukon and a 2017 Toyota Tundra, hit each other off Highway 385 South about seven miles south of Crane.

According to the preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Yukon, driven by Bailey Nisbet, 23, of Baytown, TX, drifted into the northbound lane of 385, colliding with the Tundra, driven by Carl Rice, 67, of McCamey, TX. Both drivers were killed.

Three passengers in the Yukon, Kimber Nisbet, 5; Kamberee Nisbet, 3; and Kasen Nisbet, 11 months; were killed.

The scene left behind a huge burn mark on the side of the road as well as chunks of metal and tire as well as burnt pages of a car manual.

The crash is still under investigation by DPS.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Offensive line the key for Pecos football

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
One of the most underappreciated roles in sports is that of an offensive lineman, but they feel the love in Pecos

Local

Deputies find a gun and drugs following a chase in Brewster County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jay Hendricks
A high speed chase ends with a man on the run and guns and drugs left behind.

News

ECISD reports three new COVID cases, including middle school student

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
On Friday Ector County ISD reported three more cases of COVID-19, including one student at Nimitz Middle School.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Latest News

News

NICU survivor celebrates 6th birthday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:33 AM CDT
|
Cylee Conyers turned 6-years-old this week and deserves every bit of a big birthday celebration.

Sports

Beating the heat and slinging it around with the Monahans Loboes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Monahans Loboes are getting comfortable with their new offense and practicing at the hottest time of the day.

Local

United Way of Midland looking to help seniors during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Stephanie Douglas
This year has brought tough times on our elderly population during the pandemic.

Local

Midland DA and county judge meet in court over budget

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The two sides met because of a disagreement on when the proposed budget needs to be filed.

Video

United Way Senior Support Project

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
This year has brought tough times on our elderly population during the pandemic.

Video

All-girl quintuplets born at Odessa Regional Medical Center

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
Five baby girls were welcomed to the world in Odessa on Thursday.