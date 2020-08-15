ECISD reports three new COVID cases, including middle school student

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday Ector County ISD reported three more cases of COVID-19, including one middle school student. According the the district, the student attends Nimitz Middle School.

The district said the other cases are a staff member at E.K. Downing Elementary, and an employee of School Nutrition Department who has not been at work since early July.

This brings the district’s total number of cases to 13 since August 5th.

ECISD said that “a response team that will clean and sanitize the areas impacted. This process is in addition to the regular cleaning done by our campus custodians throughout each day.”

