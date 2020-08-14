Advertisement

United Way of Midland looking to help seniors during pandemic

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This year has brought tough times on our elderly population during the pandemic.

Taking care of our Permian Basin seniors is always a worthy mission. United Way of Midland is doing their part by providing a hotline service for seniors in need.

The senior support service is a program United Way of Midland is collaborating with the city and other senior serving agencies to ensure that seniors are being provided with the resources that they need.

This program is a hotline that seniors can dial anytime that offers services for meals, financial assistance and even trips to doctor visits.

“A lot of them may not have access to social media and so if there is a family member that sees this story or can help push out that phone number, we just want to be an assistance to seniors and if it’s not something that our employees through United Way can help them with, we will make sure we get them in contact with those resources that they need,” said Megan Davis, Director of Marketing for United Way of Midland.

Check out uwmidland.org for more information about the senior support services or call 432-260-7288 for assistance.

