Midland DA and county judge meet in court over budget

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland’s district attorney took the county judge to court Thursday for a hearing regarding the county’s budget.

Attorney’s for Judge Terry Johnson and District Attorney Laura Nodolf debated not about the budget itself, but when it needs to be filed.

In court, Johnson’s attorney explained he had the budget prepared in July but didn’t actually file it and make it public nearly a week later on Aug. 6.

The judge claims that it’s not a problem to file it a bit later so long as the budget is prepared by the end of July.

His attorney pointed out that the statute concerning the budget only marks a deadline for preparing the budget but there’s no explicit filing date.

However, Nodolf’s attorney disagrees.

He pointed out that the statute implies the budget needs to be filed immediately after it’s prepared so departments and residents have time to review it before its approval on Sept. 14.

Without all of that allotted time, he argues anyone who has a problem with the proposed budget is already put at an unfair disadvantage if they want to negotiate changes.

The judge heard both sides, but didn’t make a ruling at that hearing.

However, he did suggest one possible solution.

He floated the idea that perhaps this year the budget hearing should be pushed back by six days to make up for the lost time.

If you would like to review the county’s proposed budget yourself, you can find a copy of it posted on Midland County’s website.

