Beating the heat and slinging it around with the Monahans Loboes

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Despite record high temperatures, some West Texas high school football teams still practice in the afternoon. The Monahans Loboes are one such team battling the heat and preparing for the season.

“It’s boiling, it’s hot,” senior quarterback Bond Heflin said. “It’s steaming. You walk out and you can just see the heat waves coming off the turf.”

The period from approximately 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. is typically the hottest time of the day. It also happens to be the time that the Monahans football team is at practice.

“It really doesn’t matter to us,” Head Coach Fred Staugh said. “I mean we don’t play at 6 a.m., so there’s really no reason for us to practice at 6 a.m. We’ve got to get used to it.”

Plenty of water was readily available, and during breaks coaches took up water bottles and ran around cooling off players.

But anyone who’s stood on turf during the summer knows you can almost feel your shoes melting.

“Your feet? That turf will get you,” receiver Davian Saucedo said. “I got blisters all on my feet right now, but you got to keep going. Got to be district champs somehow.”

Some offensive power will also help in the pursuit of a district title.

The Loboes are now in their second year of Staugh’s spread offense, after years of running the run heavy Wing-T.

“It was a big change,” Saucedo said. “We ran Wing-T since peewee football. In the Wing-T, receivers really didn’t get the ball. Spread offense, I like it because we actually pass the ball a lot.”

“Personally, I love the offense,” Heflin said. “I get to spread it out and sling it a little bit. Used to be that I just went up in the hole and try to cut the legs off someone. Now I get to sit back there and just sling it around.”

We’ll see this year if that slinging can take down district rivals Pecos and Greenwood.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.