Texas Medical Association calling on state leaders to allow visitors for end-of-life patients and those with serious illnesses

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Medical Association and other health care groups in Texas are calling on Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to allow in-person visitation for end-of-life patients and patients with serious illnesses

In a letter to Gov. Abbott, the TMA calls on allowing visitations in these situations for the mental, emotional, spiritual, and other health needs of the patients in these situations.

The Health and Human Services Commission had recently renewed a rule on restricting visitation for another 60 days.

“We simply are trying to balance patients’ and their loved ones’ need to see one another during a critical time with the need to prevent the spread of disease,” said TMA President Diana L. Fite, MD.

The TMA proposes that in-person visitation be permitted when discussing or determining a patient’s serious-illness goals or care, or end-of-life decisions such as maintenance or withdrawal of life-saving treatments, and when the death of a patient is expected in the near future. TMA also asks that children be permitted to visit seriously ill parents.

Visiting restrictions were put into place at healthcare facilities across the state to help curb the spread of COVID-19 to those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

