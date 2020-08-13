Hearing held for Midland District Attorney’s lawsuit against County Judge over budget

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland’s District Attorney took the County Judge to court on Thursday morning over the county’s proposed budget.

District Attorney Laura Nodolf filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming that Judge Terry Johnson had failed to file the proposed budget on time.

The timing was debated in court on Thursday morning.

Johnson maintained he only had to prepare the budget in July which he says he did, but there is no specific date outlined by the law of when he actually has to file said budget.

Nodolf’s attorney disagreed, claiming the statute implies the budget must be filed immediately after it is prepared so that departments and residents have time to review it before its approval on September 14.

The suit claims because Johnson waited another six days to actually file the budget on August 6, valuable time was lost to review it.

The judge presiding over the case made no rulings on Thursday but offered a temporary solution: Delaying the budget hearing by six days to make up for the lost time.

