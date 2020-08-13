Advertisement

ECISD: Two employees reported testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

Wilson &amp;amp; Young Medal of Honor Middle School. (Photo courtesy of Ector County ISD)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has announced that two district employees reported they tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to ECISD, the employees are a faculty member at Odessa High School and a faculty member at Wilson & Young Middle School.

ECISD states that the OHS employee had last worked on Friday, August 7, and that cleaning and sanitizing had taken place on the campus since then.

The school district’s cleaning/sanitizing response team will reportedly be giving additional attention to Wilson & Young on Wednesday evening.

The following are the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since teachers returned to work on Wednesday, August 5.

Ector MS: 1 (8/7) – to note: Ector MS does not start school until September 9 and teachers have not reported back for work yet

Permian HS: 2 (8/8, 8/9)

Odessa Collegiate Academy: 1  (8/10)

Odessa HS: 2 (8/10, 8/12)

Bonham MS: 1 (8/11)

Wilson & Young MS 1 (8/12)

