Body camera footage shows Calif. officer rescue disabled man from oncoming train

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LODI, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in California pulled a man from a wheelchair that was stuck on railroad tracks seconds before the train came past, in a dramatic rescue caught on the officer’s body camera.

The Lodi Police Department says Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling Wednesday near the tracks when she saw the man and the railroad crossing arms starting to come down.

Unable to move the wheelchair, Urrea is seen dragging the man from it seconds before the train barrels through, striking the wheelchair and the man’s leg.

The 66-year-old man is at a hospital in stable condition.

