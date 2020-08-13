Advertisement

Big Spring City Council votes in favor of special election to recall mayor

Big Spring City Government Office. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring City Council voted 6-0 on Thursday afternoon to hold a special election in November to decide whether Mayor Shannon Thomason should be recalled.

The special meeting lasted around 10 minutes and only one resident spoke on behalf of the mayor during public comments.

Two other councilmembers, Camila Strande and Jim DePauw will also be on that ballot to recall their positions or not.

