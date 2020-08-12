Advertisement

Occidental Petroleum down to one rig in the Permian Basin for the rest of the year

(CBS7 File Photo)
(CBS7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Occidental Petroleum will only ave a single oil rig operating in the Permian Basin for the rest of the year.

According to Bloomberg, when the company bought Anadarko last year it had 22 oil rigs in operation, meaning its scaled drilling back by 95-percent.

There are only 176 oil rigs running in the United States as of Wednesday, the lowest number since 2005.

Drilling permits have dropped to the lowest number since 2010, according to Rystad Energy.

