North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turns 103

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WSOC/CNN) - A North Carolina woman is celebrating a new milestone with her family and friends as she turns 103 years old.

WSOC reports Gussie Dennis was born in 1917 and was raised at a plantation house in Greenville, South Carolina.

Dennis picked cotton at a young age, but she would later teach, work in a hospital and even did some modeling to raise money for her church. Her journey was a difficult one for a Black woman during that time, but she succeeded with confidence and style.

“If you could do it, I could do it too,” Dennis said. “I had a determination to do whatever I wanted to do.”

She would marry and have children. As her family tree grew, she passed on life lessons she learned along the way.

“She definitely tells me always to have patience and be wise in my decision making,” Dennis’ grandson Tai Taylor said.

Dennis’ birthday wish is for everyone to experience her unending joy.

“I wish God would bless all of you all like he’s been blessing me.”

