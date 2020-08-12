Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital recognized for treatment of heart failure patients

Members of Medical Center Hospital's heart failure team.
Members of Medical Center Hospital's heart failure team.(Medical Center Hospital)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is being recognized for its treatment of heart failure patients.

MCH received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, which recognizes the hospital’s work to ensure its patients receive the most appropriate treatment when it comes to heart failure.

“Medical Center Hospital is dedicated to improving quality of care for our patients with heart failure by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure initiative,” said Rene Rodriguez, MCH Divisional Director of the Center for Heart Disease and Diabetes Center. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

MCH met several measures to receive the reward including diagnosis and treatment, education and more.

