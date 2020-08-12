Advertisement

Little controversy at Big Spring City Council meeting

City government in Big Spring has been full of drama recently, with two city councilmembers and the mayor all subject to recall in November.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - City government in Big Spring has been full of drama recently, with two city councilmembers and the mayor all subject to recall in November.

Emotions have boiled over in recent city council meetings, but Tuesday’s meeting was almost drama-free.

“It was relatively calm. I think we got along well and ultimately got things done,” said District 5 Councilmember Camilla Strande.

The only fireworks of the meeting were when Strande was found out of order by Mayor Shannon Thomason over the attempted postponement of an item on the agenda.

“It’s a matter of decorum,” Mayor Thomas said. “Once you start impugning someone’s motives, that’s a decorum issue, and Robert’s Rules actually requires them to be called out of order in that case.”

Strande felt the actions of the mayor necessitated her disapproval.

“When you postpone something indefinitely in Robert’s Rules, you’re just getting rid of it,” She said. “You’re basically saying ‘we don’t want to talk about this anymore, we’re never going to talk about it again. And I just wanted the public to be clear that that’s what the mayor was trying to do.”

Strande also had an emergency ordnance read voting for or against her recall. The council voted 7-0 to have a special recall election for her seat in November.

“It is my duty as a city councilperson that if there are enough petitions signed, then it is my duty to order there to be an election,” Strande said.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

