HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Cicely Lerma, 13, is 5′ tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 432-264-2244 or 264-2550.

