Firefighters battle structure and vehicle fires in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Fire Rescue firefighters battled a fire Tuesday night that engulfed several homes and vehicles.

The spokesperson for the City of Odessa said firefighters responded to a grass fire on West Louise before 9 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found two structures as well as RV’s and several vehicles on fire.

No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday morning.

