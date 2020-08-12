Advertisement

Firefighters battle structure and vehicle fires in Odessa

Fire crews work to put out a fire at a structure
Fire crews work to put out a fire at a structure(Daniel Alvarado)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Fire Rescue firefighters battled a fire Tuesday night that engulfed several homes and vehicles.

The spokesperson for the City of Odessa said firefighters responded to a grass fire on West Louise before 9 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found two structures as well as RV’s and several vehicles on fire.

No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Parade held for survivor of brain bleed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrea Storm
A Midland woman celebrated coming home with friends and family after spending 6 months battling a brain bleed.

Local

ECISD’s school year begins Wednesday with some students heading to class while others learn online

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By William Russell
The fall semester for Ector County ISD begins Wednesday, with some students heading to school while others attend classes online.

State

What losing football to COVID-19 would mean for Texas college towns: “It’s like losing Christmas”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Raga Justin and Reese Oxner
Local officials and business leaders in some of Texas' college towns are bracing themselves for the possible cancellation of football — a move that could further injure local economies that are still limping from pandemic-related closures and are reliant on game day tourism.

State

Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men including three Fort Hood soldiers were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

Latest News

State

Gov. Greg Abbott delivers update on state’s coronavirus response

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Texas Tribune Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to Beaumont on Tuesday to meet with local officials and provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

State

Slain soldier Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A memorial service for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at Guillen's high school in Houston.

Local

Odessa-based SouthWest Bank named as defendant in lawsuit over alleged $13 million Ponzi-style fraud scheme

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Scott Pickey
Odessa-based SouthWest Bank is being sued by the Bank of San Antonio for allegedly aiding in a $13 million Ponzi-styled fraud scheme.

Local

Odessa police looking for person of interest in connection to deadly crash

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Odessa police are searching for a person of interest in connection with Friday's deadly crash.

Energy

Diamondback Energy reports $2.4 billion loss in second quarter

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
The oil and gas industry continues to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says local governments can’t stop or delay evictions

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton advised Friday that local Texas governments' attempts to delay evictions for renters grappling with the COVID-19 recession amounted to rewriting state law — something they can't do, he said in nonbinding legal guidance.