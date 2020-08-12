Advertisement

FCHC Law Firm hosts back-to-school giveaway

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway P.C in Odessa hosted a big back-to-school give away on Saturday. The FCHC law firm says it gave away 400 backpacks and school supplies.

The school supplies were handed out via a drive-thru.

It will start at 9:00 AM Saturday at the FCHC office along 37th Street.

For more information: https://fchclaw.com/fchc-law-odessa-back-to-school-giveaway/

