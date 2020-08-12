Advertisement

Ector County ISD begins school in-person and online

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday was the first day of school for Ector County ISD, with some students learning at home and others in class. Also going back to school was ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

Muri took tours of several campuses to see how students and teachers were doing on their first day.

“I was at Odessa High School a little bit earlier and walked into a classroom,” Muri said. “There were two students in the classroom, and 24 kids online with the teacher.”

At Cameron Elementary, about 18% of their students returned for in person learning, according to the principal.

For dozens of families, that meant dropping off their little ones early in the morning, some going to school for the first time.

“It’s the same but different,” parent Victoria Norena said after dropping off her 2nd grade and Pre-K students. “It’s the same excitement and that nervous, for them, for me. But then all thoughts about the unknown. About what it’s like in there. What’s going on. Because it’s not the traditional thing that we’re used to.”

Over at Downing Elementary School, the sanitation teams were hard at work, wiping down every surface in sight.

Even with all the changes, Muri said the students and staff exceeded his expectations.

“There were seven or eight elementary students in the classroom with a teacher, but the rest of the class was online,” Muri said. “She was teaching, and it was within the first hour. So already kids were learning, both face-to-face and virtual.”

Muri said that at the end of each school day, they will hold debriefing meetings with the schools to learn more about what’s working and what isn’t.

