Accident knocks out power at several Odessa schools

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A power outage is affecting several schools in Odessa on Wednesday morning.

According to Ector County ISD, power has been knocked out at San Jacinto Elementary, Bowie Middle School and many parts of Odessa High School’s campus.

The school district is now working to get power restored.

ECISD says that phones are not working due to the outage so there may be some communication issues.

We want to let you know it appears an accident has knocked out power at San Jacinto Elementary, Bowie Middle School and...

Posted by Ector County ISD on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

