Advertisement

Young Steers look to turn Big Spring program around

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - While many high school teams depend on their senior class, it was a group of sophomores who were thrust into action for Big Spring last season.

Now with a year of experience already under their belt, the rising juniors are ready to prove what the Steers can do.

“We had a strong sophomore class that had to step up even though they weren’t really ready,” Head Coach Cannon McWilliams said. “But because of certain issues they had to play a lot. We’ve got some seniors that were juniors last year that helped out a lot. So we’re looking forward to it.”

“With the sophomores and juniors playing so much last year it gives us a lot of experience,” junior tackle Karl Karabanoff said. “It lets us understand the game better, way better than we did when weren’t playing on varsity. It gives us an advantage.”

Several members of the Big Spring offensive line, receiving corps, and quarterback Gabriel Baeza are all entering their junior year.

The Steers hope that class can turn around the program’s fortunes. Over the last four Big Spring football seasons, the team has won a total of five games.

However, a thrilling 42-41 win in last year’s season finale is reason for optimism.

“We were able to win the first district game here in four or five years,” McWilliams said. “It was a big deal for our kids.”

“I felt like it gives Big Spring a glimpse of hope after all these years of the football program not being up to their expectations,” Karabanoff said. “It showed what we can be, and what we’re going to become.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Coahoma expecting success despite graduation of star quarterback

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Even without do-it-all quarterback Zack Schneider, the Bulldogs return plenty of offensive talent

Sports

McCamey Badgers blocking out distractions and welcoming old rivals

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Along with that experience, bonding with some new additions and learning to block out distractions will be key for this team.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Lone Star Conference postpones fall sports for UTPB until the spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Football, soccer and volleyball for UTPB will be played in the spring following a decision by the Lone Star Conference.

Latest News

Sports

Rankin not intimidated by its #1 preseason ranking

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Red Devils are the favorites to win the state championship after losing only one starter from 2019

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Andrews not letting COVID spike disrupt season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
At football practice for Andrews High School, several players wore masks underneath their helmets.

Sports

Wink football family looking to make another deep playoff run

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Wink Wildcats made it to the regional championship game last season, and return many key players from that team. Speed and talent aside, look for family to be the driving force in 2020.

Sports

High school football practices begin

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Texas 1A through 4A schools were allowed to hold their first practices on Monday

Sports

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to air on CBS Sports

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
Watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on CBS Sports this weekend.