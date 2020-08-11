Young Steers look to turn Big Spring program around

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - While many high school teams depend on their senior class, it was a group of sophomores who were thrust into action for Big Spring last season.

Now with a year of experience already under their belt, the rising juniors are ready to prove what the Steers can do.

“We had a strong sophomore class that had to step up even though they weren’t really ready,” Head Coach Cannon McWilliams said. “But because of certain issues they had to play a lot. We’ve got some seniors that were juniors last year that helped out a lot. So we’re looking forward to it.”

“With the sophomores and juniors playing so much last year it gives us a lot of experience,” junior tackle Karl Karabanoff said. “It lets us understand the game better, way better than we did when weren’t playing on varsity. It gives us an advantage.”

Several members of the Big Spring offensive line, receiving corps, and quarterback Gabriel Baeza are all entering their junior year.

The Steers hope that class can turn around the program’s fortunes. Over the last four Big Spring football seasons, the team has won a total of five games.

However, a thrilling 42-41 win in last year’s season finale is reason for optimism.

“We were able to win the first district game here in four or five years,” McWilliams said. “It was a big deal for our kids.”

“I felt like it gives Big Spring a glimpse of hope after all these years of the football program not being up to their expectations,” Karabanoff said. “It showed what we can be, and what we’re going to become.”

