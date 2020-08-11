Advertisement

Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen
Pfc. Vanessa Guillen (KY3)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - A memorial service for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended, KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston, reports.

Guillen will be laid to rest on Saturday at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, KHOU reports.

Guillen Family Attorney Natalie Khawam told the Houston station that a public memorial service will be held Friday at the Chavez High School soccer field.

Guillén disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.

Army officials confirmed July 6 that Guillén’s remains had been found in rural Bell County.

Investigators said a fellow soldier killed Guillen, then later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Nine Central Texas men snared in two-day child prostitution sting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

Local

Odessa-based SouthWest Bank named as defendant in lawsuit over alleged $13 million Ponzi-style fraud scheme

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Odessa-based SouthWest Bank is being sued by the Bank of San Antonio for allegedly aiding in a $13 million Ponzi-styled fraud scheme.

Local

Odessa police looking for person of interest in connection to deadly crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Odessa police are searching for a person of interest in connection with Friday's deadly crash.

Energy

Diamondback Energy reports $2.4 billion loss in second quarter

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By William Russell
The oil and gas industry continues to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

State

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says local governments can’t stop or delay evictions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton advised Friday that local Texas governments' attempts to delay evictions for renters grappling with the COVID-19 recession amounted to rewriting state law — something they can't do, he said in nonbinding legal guidance.

Video

Three Tx Parks & Wildlife employees killed in chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Local

Texas Parks & Wildlife employees killed in Brewster County helicopter crash

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The department has released new details about the crash and victims.

Local

Firefighters battling fire at Midland strip mall

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Midland strip mall on Friday night.

Local

Odessa police investigating deadly crash

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
|
By Jay Hendricks
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Odessa Friday night.

International

American oil execs, held 2 years, go to trial in Venezuela

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT
|
A Venezuela court has launched the trial of six American oil executives accused of corruption charges over two years ago.