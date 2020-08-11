Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

(KWTX) - A memorial service for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at the Houston high school Guillen attended, KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston, reports.

Guillen will be laid to rest on Saturday at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, KHOU reports.

Guillen Family Attorney Natalie Khawam told the Houston station that a public memorial service will be held Friday at the Chavez High School soccer field.

Guillén disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.

Army officials confirmed July 6 that Guillén’s remains had been found in rural Bell County.

Investigators said a fellow soldier killed Guillen, then later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.

