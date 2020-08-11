Advertisement

Parade held for survivor of brain bleed

Debbie Byrd enjoys her welcome home parade.
Debbie Byrd enjoys her welcome home parade.(Shane Battis | KOSA)
By Andrea Storm
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Though drive-through parades have become common, but for one Midland woman, this weekend homecoming parade was 6 months in the making.

Debbie Byrd’s family and friends lined up in their cars to welcome her home after spending 6 months recovering from a brain bleed. Byrd was on her way to Uganda for a mission trip when she started to feel sick. She was rushed to a Frankfurt, Germany hospital for an emergency craniectomy.

A few days later her family joined her at the hospital where she spent two and a half weeks until she was stable enough to transfer to Dallas. After 6 weeks, she was sent to do rehabilitation in Lubbock.

Byrd’s daughter says she went into rehab in a wheelchair and walked out on her own.

Though she doesn’t remember much about the incident itself, Byrd says she thinks it is a good thing and that “God has a way of taking care of things like that.”

Her daughter Helen Sledge said they’re thankful for their family and friends and that her mother’s recovery has “really been a miracle.”

Byrd says of her journey, “It’s been a long road but it’s nice to be home...Midland is a nice place to call home.”

